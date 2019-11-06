Trump to meet 100 Orthodox Jews for fundraising lunch in New York City

JTA — US President Donald Trump is doing lunch with 100 Orthodox Jews in New York City to raise money for his re-election campaign.

The Yeshiva World News website reported that the meeting will be held November 12 and said the details have been kept secret for several months. The location is revealed with an RSVP to the event.

The event is not backed by any Jewish organization. It is being arranged by Louis Scheiner of Monsey, New York, who is described by the website as a “major philanthropist.”

Many of those scheduled to attend are, like Scheiner, in the nursing home industry.

Yeshiva World News posted an invitation showing that the lunch meeting is sponsored by America First Action super PAC.