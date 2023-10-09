US confirms at least 11 Americans killed in Hamas terror assault

The United States on Monday afternoon confirmed the deaths of 11 US citizens in the war between Israel and Hamas, with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive.

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed—many of whom made a second home in Israel,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. “We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts.”

The attack’s death toll on Monday reached 900. The Government Press Office, a body that operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the number of hostages in Gaza was over 100, as Hamas claimed it was holding around 100 and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group said it had some 30 more.

The Health Ministry said that the number of wounded in hospitals had reached 2,616, including 25 in critical condition and 357 seriously wounded.

The dead included at least 73 soldiers, including top officers, and 34 police officers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

After scores of Hamas terrorists took over dozens of towns and slaughtered and abducted civilians there, the liberation of most communities and other areas Sunday from Hamas control revealed shocking scenes of streets, fields and highways littered with bodies, abandoned vehicles and personal belongings, with many people having been slain in their own homes.

Other foreign nationals have also been confirmed killed in the onslaught.

Twelve Thai nationals were killed, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said. Eleven others were taken hostage and eight were injured. Hundreds of Thai citizens work in agriculture in southern Israel.

Advertisement

A German-Israeli was believed killed after footage showed terrorists bringing her seemingly lifeless body across the border in the back of a truck.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed the death of a Cambodian student who was in the country when the violence erupted.

Media in Canada said one citizen was killed and two others missing.

Also in the US, major airlines on Monday suspended flights to Israel.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the US State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

American suspended service to Tel Aviv through Friday. The airline said that it has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel plans are impacted.

Advertisement

United said it allowed two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated its customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport. The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions improve.

Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. The airline said it’s monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.