Woman and her toddler injured in apparent car bombing in central city

A 29-year-old pregnant woman and her one-year-old baby were moderately wounded in an apparent car bombing in a residential area of the Tel Aviv suburb of Rehovot on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was “law-abiding” and it wasn’t immediately clear why she had been targeted.

Medics arrived at the scene and took the two to the town’s Kaplan Medical Center.

“When we arrived at the scene we saw a dismantled vehicle. Next to the vehicle lay a conscious 29-year-old woman, suffering from a multi-systemic injury,” said one of the medics. “In the arms of one of the people at the scene was a baby about a year and a half old, who was also conscious with an injury to the head. We gave them initial treatment, put them in the ambulance and took them to the hospital with the woman’s condition moderate to severe and the baby’s light to moderate.”

Kaplan later reported that the woman was taken to surgery and that the fetus was in stable condition.

Police were investigating the incident with the assistance of forensic specialists.

A local resident said: “It sounded like an atomic bomb went off, like a rocket or crane collapsing. We’re a very calm neighborhood. Everyone is in shock.”

Last week, a man in his 50s was moderately wounded in a car bombing attempt in Ness Ziona.