101-year old Jewish woman recalls living as Hitler’s neighbor in 1930s Munich

A Jewish woman in Britain who turned 101 this week described what it was like living in the same apartment building as Adolf Hitler in 1930s Munich before she and her family had to flee Germany to avoid persecution.

Centenarian Alice Frank Stock told The Daily Mail that despite living only several doors down from the Nazi leader on Prinzregentplatz she only rarely saw him, usually as he was entering the building.

“I saw him once or twice coming home too. His car would draw up. Two SS men would jump out and stand on either side and he would rush up to the house, terrified obviously of someone who would try and kill him,” she recalled.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I never spoke to him.”

Jewish woman reveled she was Hitler’s next-door neighbor for many years https://t.co/GBuf5ByOyS — VosIzNeias (@VINNews) February 12, 2020

She described how her family’s Catholic cook, whom she described as “very anti-Hitler,” once said that Hitler “should be hanged,” terrifying her.

“You’ll get us all into a concentration camp,” Stock remembered warning her.

Stock also recalled seeing a coffin being removed from the building and thinking it belonged to Hitler’s niece Geli Raubal, who lived with him and committed suicide in his apartment.

“We heard many [rumors], from the cook and others. We saw a coffin being carried out of the entrance,” she said.

“I think a niece of Hitler’s was living there and then she died. There was speculation of how and when she died. I think there was truth in it that the coffin was carried out and in it was a woman. But there was no confirmation ever, and you couldn’t talk openly.”

Speaking with The Bristol Post, she described her “lovely apartment, with four or five bedrooms, a big salon and a dining room.”

“The salon was very large and we had two grand pianos.”

“We were Jewish and once the Nazis came to power my father was asked to retire,” Stock said, describing how she had to go to the UK at age 17 because as a Jew she could not attend university in Germany.

“My parents stayed in Munich and I got a job in London but then the situation in Germany got much worse. The day after the Crystal Night [Kristallnacht] a friend of my parents rang them up saying her husband had been taken to a concentration camp.”

She managed to secure a permit for her parents to join her in the UK (they had to sell a valuable violin to raise the £1,000 necessary for a permit) right before war broke out in 1939.

Stock would go on to work for the BBC and OECD, where she met her husband, Roy Macdonald Stock.

Asked by The Daily Mail what she would tell Hitler if she could speak with him, she replied that she “wouldn’t want to talk to him because my feelings would be too strong.”