32 residents die of COVID-19 at 2 Massachusetts Jewish senior living facilities

BOSTON (JTA) – Thirty-two residents at two Jewish senior living facilities that are part of the same nonprofit network have died from COVID-19, and scores of other residents and staff have tested positive for the virus.

Eleven residents of Chelsea Jewish Life Care, across its three Boston-area locations, and 21 residents at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow, a suburb of Springfield in western Massachusetts, succumbed to the virus, according to letters to families posted earlier this week on the websites of both facilities.

“The loss of so many of our loved ones is reflective of the severity of some manifestations of this terrible disease,” wrote Adam Berman, president of the organization and Barry Berman, the group’s CEO. “We offer our sincere condolences to their families and share in their grief.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The pandemic has hit seniors living in residential facilities especially hard. Jewish homes, like many others, have adjusted their practices to try to curb the disease’s spread, but outbreaks are continuing nonetheless.

At JGS Lifecare, 93 residents and 43 staffers tested positive for the virus. In its locations north of Boston, Chelsea Jewish reported that 117 residents tested positive, out of 251 tested, and of 103 staff checked, 40 tested positive.

JGS Lifecare became part of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare in 2018. Combined, the nonprofit employs over 2,000 people and takes care of over 1,000 individuals, according to a spokeswoman.

Chelsea, a largely immigrant city once home to a sizable Jewish population, has been hard hit by COVID-19, with an infection rate that rivals New York City’s. Many of its low-income residents are employed in businesses deemed essential.

The 11 deaths at the two Chelsea Jewish facilities in the city account for nearly 60 percent of the city’s COVID-19 deaths so far. As of Monday, Massachusetts reported 844 deaths due to COVID-19, with nearly 27,000 positive tests.