88-year-old woman dies of coronavirus, raising death toll to 40

Israel’s death toll from coronavirus rose to 40 Saturday morning, with the death of an 88-year-old woman at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center.

The woman was said to have had preexisting conditions.

The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases remained at 7,428 in the morning, having not been updated since the previous evening. Ninety-six patients were on ventilators and 113 were in serious condition. At least 403 Israelis have recovered from the disease.

The condition of a 22-year-old patient, the youngest Israeli in serious condition as a result of the pandemic, deteriorated Friday and he was placed on life support while his status was deemed very serious. Doctors at Ashdod’s Assuta Medical Center said he was not managing to properly supply oxygen to his tissues despite being connected to a ventilator, and he was transferred to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital to be connected to an ECMO machine, which oxygenates the blood while bypassing the lungs and heart.

Ichilov’s director general Ronni Gamzu told Channel 12: “At the moment his situation is serious but stable… I hope we can continue to stabilize him.”

The young man had no preexisting medical issues when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Friday four people — three men and one woman — died of the virus, all of them in their seventies.

In figures released Friday morning, the ministry said highest number of cases was recorded in Jerusalem (1,003), followed by the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak (966) and Tel Aviv-Jaffa (335). Bnei Brak, one-quarter the size of the capital by population, was closed off by police on Friday morning to stem the outbreak.

Thursday saw an additional 10 fatalities.

Among the tally of new cases on Thursday was Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who tested positive along with his wife, Chava, according to a statement from his office early Thursday morning. The diagnosis forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and much of the country’s leadership into quarantine.

The death toll has more than doubled from 16 since Monday, and the number of people on ventilators or in serious condition has also nearly doubled in the last week.

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said this week that he expects there to eventually be “thousands of dead” in Israel, while another ministry official said Monday that authorities were preparing to have to put 5,000 people on ventilators.

Nearly one in seven confirmed coronavirus carriers is from the predominantly ultra-Orthodox central city of Bnei Brak, which has emerged as a major hotspot in the outbreak, and which was declared a “restricted zone” and largely closed off from the rest of the country Friday.

A top health official told a Knesset panel Thursday that the confirmed count was vastly lower than the actual number of infections in Bnei Brak, estimating that nearly 40% of the city’s residents — some 75,000 people — were infected.

The Israeli military was preparing to remove some 4,500 people over the age of 80 from Bnei Brak, placing those residents most at risk from the coronavirus in state-run isolation hotels.

Meanwhile Channel 12 reported Friday that despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructing earlier this week that all arrivals from abroad be taken to state-managed quarantine, hundreds who had arrived ahead of the weekend were released to their homes to self-quarantine there, with many using taxis to get there.