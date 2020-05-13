Brooklyn rabbi arrested after police find 3 of his kids walking to store alone

JTA — A US Chabad rabbi was arrested Sunday morning in Brooklyn after police officers came across three of his children — aged 11, 8 and 2 — walking unaccompanied by an adult several blocks from their home.

Rabbi Noah Chakoff, who leads the Chabad center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, the New York Daily News reported.

He was released a short time later after prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The police sent an ambulance to the scene, Chakoff’s defense attorney told the newspaper.

They did not arrest his wife, who is eight months pregnant and remained at home with the couple’s children, according to the report.