Dozens of former Yeshiva University students allege sex abuse cover-up

Dozens of former pupils who attended New York’s Yeshiva University High School for Boys filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming sexual abuse at the hands of teachers and staff.

The 38 plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that Yeshiva University administrators knew about the abuse and covered it up for decades, according to court papers filed Thursday.

The lawsuit named as defendants Rabbi Norman Lamm, the university’s former president and chancellor, Rabbi Robert Hirt, a former vice president of YU’s rabbinical seminary, and members of the YU board of directors members. The high school is part of Yeshiva University.

Among those accused of carrying out abuse and inappropriate contact are a high school administrator Rabbi George Finkelstein, Judaic teacher Rabbi Macy Gordon and Richard Andron, a martial arts instructor who was employed by the school.

Finkelstein left the high school in 1995 and took a post at a Jewish school in Florida before moving to Israel. Gordon also lives in Israel and was a teacher at the Orthodox Union’s Israel Center. Both men deny the charges.

The court action took advantage of changes in New York’s statute of limitations which had defeated a previous lawsuit by former pupils in 2013 that sought $684 million in damages from YU. An appeal court dismissed that suit in 2014.

Several of the original plaintiffs were joined by dozens of new accusers in refiling the lawsuit Thursday.

Under the Child Victim’s Act, which became law earlier this year, the statute of limitations for sexual abuse cases was extended and a year-long look-back period opened enabling previous cases to be refiled if they had been dismissed under the statute of limitations.

The plaintiffs argue that accusations of sexual abuse by YU staff members was hushed up for decades, allowing the abuse to continue and causing emotional harm to the victims.

The reports, and the 2013 lawsuit, led to the resignation of Lamm who had admitted to a Forward reporter that he, as well as the school’s administration, were aware of the allegations.

JTA contributed to this report.