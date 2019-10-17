East Jerusalem man tries to ram Israeli troops near Ramallah, is shot — police

A driver from East Jerusalem attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack against Israeli troops operating near Ramallah in the early hours of Wednesday morning before he was shot and seriously injured, Border Police said in a statement.

There were no Israeli injuries reported.

In a statement, Border Police said the force had during the night raided the al-Am’ari refugee camp near Ramallah and arrested two wanted terror suspects.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

As the troops were leaving the area, a car sped up to the officers’ armored vehicle and collided with it “with the intention of running over the combat fighters,” the statement said.

The troops then “identified the terrorist making a suspicious movement and holding a suspicious object in his hand that turned out to be a knife.” They subsequently shot and subdued him.

The statement identified the alleged assailant as a 20-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. It quoted medical officials as saying he had been seriously injured and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

After the attempted ramming, Palestinians arrived at the scene and rioted, throwing rocks and firebombs at the troops, the Border Police statement added. The officers responded with riot control means, it said.

On Saturday, an Israeli military position in the West Bank came under fire from a passing vehicle. There were no reported injuries in that incident near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Earlier this month, an explosive device was detonated next to an IDF position near the town of Beit Ummar in the West Bank. A second device was discovered at the army post and was neutralized by sappers.