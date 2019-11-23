FBI arrests New York gynecologist who allegedly had sex with 14-year-old boy

JTA — A gynecologist in Brooklyn has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Dr. Aaron Weinreb attempted to meet with the teen again after the alleged incident occurred, according to the local news outlet Bklyner.

The FBI impersonated the boy online, however, and led Weinreb to believe he was meeting with the boy before arresting him on October 29, the report said.

Weinreb admitted he previously had sex with another teenage boy and “that he has a sex addiction to males who are much younger than him,” the report said, citing court records.

Weinreb is the director of gynecology at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn and is affiliated with other New York hospitals. His page has been taken down from the Brooklyn hospital’s website.

Meyer Seewald, the director and founder of Jewish Community Watch, said he was “horrified by the alleged crimes.” His organization fights sex abuse in the Orthodox community.

“As a community, we should not be ashamed that ‘one of our own’ is an abuser,” Seewald said in a statement, “rather the only source of shame should be if as a community, we cover up abuse rather than facing it head-on and working together until every person who wishes to harm a child is off our streets.”