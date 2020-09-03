‘Get Zionism out of Argentina’ is spray-painted in small Argentine city
search
home page

‘Get Zionism out of Argentina’ is spray-painted in small Argentine city

Mayor of Lujan de Cuyo condemns vandalism, says ‘it goes completely against the values ​​in which we Lujaninos believe’

By JTA Today, 9:38 am 0 Edit
'Israel Terrorism' is spray-painted in Spanish in Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina. (DAIA Argentina via JTA)
'Israel Terrorism' is spray-painted in Spanish in Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina. (DAIA Argentina via JTA)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The phrases “Get Zionism out of Argentina” and “Israel Terrorism” were spray-painted alongside roads in Lujan de Cuyo, a small city in the Mendoza province nearly 650 miles northwest of Buenos Aires.

The city’s mayor, Sebastian Bragagnolo, condemned the vandalism, saying Wednesday that “it goes completely against the values ​​in which we Lujaninos believe.”

Some 3,000 Jews live in Mendoza province, which has a population of 1.9 million.

“It is very uncomfortable to see … it is irritating, but we are pleased by the quick reaction of the local government,” Marcos Horenstein, representative of the Mendoza chapter of the Jewish political umbrella group DAIA, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Last week, posters with the phrase “Jews are the virus” showed up in Neuquen, a city nearly 700 miles south of Buenos Aires.

read more:
Jordan Fung speaks at the 2017 AppJamming summit. (Courtesy)
Technion Int'l School
From Hong Kong to CEO via Haifa
At age 17, Technion International freshman Jordan Fung has a list of accomplishments and accolades that would mark someone twice his age an overachiever
comments