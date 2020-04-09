Health officials said seeking extension of city closures till end of Passover

Health Ministry officials are recommending that the government extend the national lockdown preventing travel outside cities until the end of the Passover holiday next week, according to Hebrew media reports Thursday.

Israelis continued to be barred from leaving their hometowns as part of the general lockdown, aimed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be lifted until Friday at 6 a.m. A full curfew was in effect over the first night of the holiday on Wednesday and lifted at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to major networks Channel 12 and Channel 13 news, as well as the Ynet news site, top officials in the ministry were seeking to extend the lockdown barring intercity travel until after the holiday ends on April 15.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Officials were said to fear Israelis would not resist the temptation to venture out during the holiday, potentially leading to a new wave of infections as the country seeks to curb the virus’s spread.

According to Channel 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to discuss the matter with officials on Thursday evening. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly opposes the move, arguing that it is unjustified, and motivated by a desire not to single out ultra-Orthodox areas most affected by the virus.

Ynet reported that throughout the holiday Wednesday and Thursday, police had handed out hundreds of fines to people breaking Health Ministry guidelines. Channel 12 said over 2,500 fines were handed out. It also said police have not yet been instructed to enforce a regulation set to take effect on Sunday for Israelis to wear masks when out in public areas.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported on the government’s plan to slowly reopen the country after Passover.

The report said the plan, led by the National Security Council, would see a gradual release of restrictions — so long as infection rates remain under control. These would include raising the number of workers approved to work outside the home (various models of work by shifts or on alternating days are being reviewed); a return of special needs children to educational institutions and later the return of preschools; a release of citizens from restrictions — according to area and age; eventually easing limitations on the distance people can venture from their homes (currently at 100 meters).

But shopping centers and entertainment and leisure venues were not expected to reopen soon, the report added.

New figures released by the Health Ministry Thursday continued to show the cities of Jerusalem and Bnei Brak far outpacing other locations in patient numbers, with 1,630 and 1,594 cases respectively. Tel Aviv was at a distant third with 415 patients, followed by Ashkleon with 216 and Elad with 215.

Unlike other cities, the Passover closure in Jerusalem saw residents limited to seven zones within the city.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov told Channel 12 Thursday evening that the government was likely in the future to adopt differential treatment of areas in the country, with more stringent limitations on hard-hit zones.

Also Thursday, Channel 12 reported that despite ongoing reporting and criticism of the matter, passengers arriving on flights at Ben Gurion Airport were still being released home without being checked or quarantined. This despite government statements that arrivals would be sent to mandated quarantine in government-run facilities.

On Thursday morning the Health Ministry announced Israel’s death toll stood at 79. There have been 9,755 people diagnosed with the virus; 165 people in serious condition and 119 of whom are on ventilators. Another 171 were in moderate condition, with the rest having mild symptoms.

In a rare case, a five-week-old infant was hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, and that evening his condition was said to have worsened, though there were no specific details. Infants and children are rarely severely affected by the virus.

So far, 864 Israelis have recovered from the virus, including three women in their 90s Thursday.

The novel coronavirus is spreading quickly in nursing homes around the country, raising intense concern for the safety of elderly residents. The Health Ministry said Thursday it was conducting tests over Passover at assisted living facilities where there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding that 3,000 tests were expected to be performed on each of the coming days.

On Tuesday, a 37-year-old man with serious preexisting illnesses died from the virus, the youngest fatality in Israel.

Almost all of those who have died from COVID-19 in Israel have been elderly and suffered from preexisting conditions, according to hospital officials.

While the death toll has continued to steadily climb, experts have pointed to the relatively slow rise in the number of patients on ventilators as a source of potential encouragement.

Putting a dent in the optimism, health officials are projecting that Israel will fall short of testing 10,000 people a day for the virus in the immediate term because of a shortage of a key reagent.