Ireland commits to play Israel in European soccer tourney after seeking Israeli team’s ouster

Ireland’s soccer governing body committed to playing Israel in the Nations League after the two sides were drawn to face each other in the competition on Thursday, three months after Ireland called for Israel’s expulsion from European competitions.

Ireland and Israel were drawn alongside Austria and Kosovo in one of the four groups in League B, meaning they must face each other home and away in games to be scheduled between September and November.

“The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirms that the Ireland Men’s National Team will fulfill their 2026 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel after being drawn together in Group B3,” the FAI said in a statement immediately after the draw was made.

“The association does recognize that UEFA regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow — including potential disqualification from the competition.”

The FAI formally requested that Israel be banned from UEFA competitions in November for alleged breaches of the European governing body’s statutes after members overwhelmingly backed a proposal compelling its board to make the request.

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The proposal cited alleged violations by Israel’s Football Association ‌of two provisions of UEFA statutes: its failure to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy and the playing by Israeli clubs in Palestinian territories without the ‌consent of the Palestinian Football Association.

UEFA considered holding a vote last year on whether to suspend Israel from European competitions over the war with Hamas in Gaza. That did not happen after a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10.

The FAI said on Thursday that consultation has taken place with UEFA officials since it made the formal request, without adding any additional details.

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Ireland’s government is one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s campaign against the Hamas terror group in Gaza. The country recently pulled out of the Eurovision song contest over Israel’s participation.

Israel has also accused the Irish government of rampant antisemitism and shut the country’s embassy there.