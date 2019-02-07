Israeli in Turkey dies after fall from balcony, police suspect foul play

A 20-year-old Israeli student was killed in the Turkish city of Izmit on Wednesday, after falling off a balcony in an apartment she shared with her father.

The two are residents of the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm. According to Turkish media, they had been living in Izmit for the past few months.

Turkish police said they suspected foul play in the incident after neighbors claimed the woman had been pushed off the balcony, according to reports in the Turkish press.

It was not clear how high the balcony was.

According to the Walla news site, the woman’s brother, who had arrived from Israel earlier this week, has been arrested in Turkey as a suspect.

The Foreign Ministry in Israel was working with Turkish authorities to bring the woman’s body back to the country.

No further details were immediately available.