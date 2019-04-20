Israeli living in LA allegedly murdered by fellow Israeli who owed him money
Israel Kostan reportedly got into a fight with acquaintance over return of a $700,000 loan, during which the unnamed suspect shot him four times
An Israeli was murdered in Los Angeles this week, allegedly by an acquaintance to whom he had recently loaned money.
Israel Kostan had moved to the US about three months ago, Channel 13 news reported. He reportedly loaned around $700,000 to an Israeli acquaintance, whose identity was not given.
The two subsequently got into a fight over the money, the report said, and the suspect shot Kostan four times. The suspect is currently being held by the LAPD.
Kostan and his wife had only a month ago welcomed their first son.
read more:
less
comments