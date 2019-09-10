Israeli woman gang-raped in South Africa, local police say

An Israeli woman was gang-raped in South Africa over the weekend, local police said Monday.

The tourist and her two companions were attacked the day before at a cabin in Mpumalanga, a police spokesperson said, according to local media reports.

All three of the victims in the incident were also robbed.

Police launched a manhunt for four men who carried out the attack.

“The men raped the woman and also robbed the three of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene,” the police spokesperson said, according to a report from the Times newspaper of South Africa.

No arrests have been made yet, according to the report.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Pretoria had been in contact with the couple and with family members.

“Due to privacy of the individual, we cannot comment beyond that,” the statement said.

Mpumalanga, in eastern South Africa, is a popular tourist destination and includes large parts of the Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in Africa.