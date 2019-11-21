Jewish Democratic Council ad calls Trump the ‘biggest threat’ to Jews

The Jewish Democratic Council of America has launched a 2020 campaign ad that says the “biggest threat to American Jews today” is the president.

The one-minute ad begins with clips of white supremacists chanting “Jews will not replace us” during a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and moves to a clip of US President Donald Trump saying of the event that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

The ad then moves to footage from reporting on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and then to Trump’s August statement: “If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people, and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”

The video concludes: “The biggest threat to the security of American Jews today is, incredibly, the president of the United States.”

“Jewish Democrats have an obligation to work to defeat Donald Trump in 2020. His words and actions, bigotry and lies directly contribute to increased violence and anti-Semitism in our country,” said Ron Klein, chairman of JDCA and a former member of Congress from Florida.

The ad will appear on social media sites, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Klein declined to tell the newspaper how much the organization was spending on the effort.

Earlier this month, the Republican Jewish Coalition launched a $10 million campaign with online ads depicting 2020 Democratic presidential candidates as a “disgrace,” using the Yiddish word “shanda.”