Jewish Federations to distribute $4.6 million in federal funds to survivors

The Jewish Federations of North America will distribute some $4.6 million in federal funds for Holocaust survivors.

The funds will be distributed from the organization’s Center for Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care to 43 direct service agencies and six Jewish federations. Combined with matching grants, the funding will result in $6.7 million in programming for Holocaust survivor services.

It is the fourth year that Congress has provided such funds to JFNA to distribute for Holocaust survivors.

About one in three of the more than 100,000 Holocaust survivors in the United States lives in poverty, according to JFNA.

“We are grateful for the Federal government’s commitment to helping Holocaust survivors,” said Mark Wilf, chair of JFNA’s Board of Trustees and co-chair of the organization’s National Holocaust Survivor Initiative. “Together, we are using this window of opportunity to make sure more survivors are connected to their communities and have the social support necessary to age in place.”

The six federations are Greater Miami Jewish Federation; Jewish Federation of Broward County, also in South Florida; Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles; Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ; Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago; and UJA-Federation of New York.