Jewish school in LA donates 2,000 N95 face masks to local hospital and police

JTA — A Jewish day school in Los Angeles donated 2,000 N95 face masks to a local medical center and to local police.

The de Toledo High School in the West Hills neighborhood said in a statement that while doing a thorough cleaning of the campus, it found boxes of the masks purchased for the school community during the wildfires last fall.

The school gave 700 of the masks to the West Hills Los Angeles Police Department and 1,300 to the Woodland Hills Medical Center, according to the statement from the school.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“If we can make even a small impact on organizations that make a difference in this world … then it’s a win-win,” said Mark Shpall, the head of school.

The masks, which can filter out at least 95% of particles of all sizes from the air, were discovered Thursday.

“One of the physicians who was there to help was almost in tears,” Shpall told People. “I didn’t realize how important this was to them, and it was really humbling to see that we were able to make some small, little difference for the hospitals.”

Shpall told People that the school also plans to donate 10 cases of toilet paper, nine cases of paper towels, five cases of hand sanitizer and eight cases of Clorox wipes to Beit T’Shuvah, a local Jewish addiction center that has requested help obtaining additional supplies.