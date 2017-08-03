Ex-IDF official Yoav Mordechai to attend US-led Bahrain peace summit

Yoav Mordechai, a former head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), will attend the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain next week, a source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.

COGAT is the Defense Ministry branch that is responsible for liaising with the Palestinians.

Mordechai received an invitation to attend the conference from the White House, the source says in a text message.

Hebrew news sites reported on Tuesday morning that Mordechai confirmed his participation in the workshop. Mordechai, an Arabic speaker, concluded his term as COGAT chief on May 1, 2018.

A White House source said Monday that no Israeli officials would attend.