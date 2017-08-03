Ex-IDF official Yoav Mordechai to attend US-led Bahrain peace summit

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Former IDF liaison to Palestinians to attend Bahrain summit — source
Yoav Mordechai, a former head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), will attend the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain next week, a source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.
COGAT is the Defense Ministry branch that is responsible for liaising with the Palestinians.
Mordechai received an invitation to attend the conference from the White House, the source says in a text message.
Hebrew news sites reported on Tuesday morning that Mordechai confirmed his participation in the workshop. Mordechai, an Arabic speaker, concluded his term as COGAT chief on May 1, 2018.
A White House source said Monday that no Israeli officials would attend.
Rivlin warns Lebanon, Hezbollah against attacks
President Reuven Rivlin has issued warnings against Lebanon and Hezbollah against attacking Israel at the behest of Tehran.
“We warn Hezbollah not to tie Lebanon to the Iranian agenda, and we warn Lebanon not to be used as a base for attacks against Israel,” Rivlin says at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.
“We don’t seek war, but the IDF is girded to respond to any threat and any eventuality,” he adds.
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terror group, is part of the Lebanese government. Some Israeli politicians have called for the IDF to treat Lebanon and Hezbollah as a single entity in any future conflict.
Earlier Tuesday, a false rocket alarm in the town of Dishon near the Lebanese border briefly raised fears. A wildfire has since broken out in the area, though there is no known connection.
Dem contender Klobuchar says she’ll re-enter Iran nuke deal in first 100 days
Democratic hopefully Amy Klobuchar says she will bring America back into the Iran nuclear deal if elected president.
The promise is one of 100-plus executive orders she says she’d sign in her first 100 days in office, in a lengthy list released Tuesday.
“The 2015 nuclear agreement imposed verifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program that would prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. Senator Klobuchar will negotiate to bring the United States back into the nuclear agreement with the goal of avoiding war and a nuclear-armed Iran,” the statement reads.
The Minnesota senator also says she will work to “rebuild the relationship with our allies that President Trump has undermined,” and make her first international trips to Canada and Europe.
Egypt sloughs off HRW criticism over treatment of Morsi before death
Egypt’s authorities are panning Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director with the Human Rights Watch, for criticizing the Egyptian government’s “failure to allow [Mohamed Morsi] adequate medical care, much less family visits.”
Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president ousted by the military in 2013, collapsed during a trial session on Monday and died.
Egypt’s state information service says Whitson’s statements were “nothing but false claims” and reaffirm what it called HRW’s tradition of “circulating lies.”
The service added that a court had approved Morsi’s request in November 2017 asking that he be “treated at his own expense.”
— AP
45 fighters killed in northern Syrian clashes
Clashes between pro-government forces and jihadist-led groups that control Syria’s northwest killed at least 45 combatants on Tuesday, a war monitor said.
The fighting flared on the edge of Hama province when the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a dawn attack on regime positions, leaving 14 pro-government forces dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
— AFP
Fire breaks out near Galilee town
Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has broken out next to the community of Ramot Naftali in the northern Galilee.
Police have closed Route 866 to traffic as the forest fire nears the road.
שריפה פרצה בסמוך לרמות נפתלי שבצפון. כביש הגישה ליישוב נחסם @giladsho pic.twitter.com/2fFFwHJGeY
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) June 18, 2019
Russia warns US troop deployment could spark war with Iran
Russia is warning the US against bolstering its troop presence in the Middle East, accusing Washington of trying to spark a war against Iran.
“For quite a while, we have been witnessing the United States’ continuous attempts to increase political, psychological, economic and military pressure on Iran. I think that such actions are rather provocative and cannot be considered as anything other than a deliberate policy to instigate a war,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov tells reporters from Russian news agencies.
Rybakov also condemns the US for what he calls the use of “the language of direct threats,” against Iran.
On Monday, the Pentagon authorized an additional 1,000 troops to the region, after Iran threatened to ramp up uranium enrichment.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov urges all sides “to show restraint.”
“We would prefer not to see any steps that could introduce additional tensions in the already unstable region,” he tells journalists.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns all sides “not to take any actions to provoke the escalation of tension in the region, and not to open a Pandora’s box.”
— with AFP
comments