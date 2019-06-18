Merkel okay after overheating during ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is okay after appearing unsteady and visibly shaking as she greeted new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the hot sun in Berlin

Merkel’s whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation as she stood with Zelensky in the 28-degree Celsius (82-degree Fahrenheit) heat while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery.

Following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

Merkel, who turns 65 next month, tells a reporter at a press conference she just needed to hydrate.

“Since then I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I’m doing very well,” she said.

— AP