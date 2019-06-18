Unarmed man held after stealing into Israel from Gaza

A Jerusalem resident has been accused of of molesting dozens of young girls by secretly taking naked photos of them.

Shlomi Maron, 32, was arrested this week, according to police. A police statement says he posed as a fashion photographer and solicited girls online between the ages of 12 and 14 to take photos of them. He is accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms he used for shoots and of paying some of them for naked photos.

He has been ordered held in prison until Sunday while the investigation continues.