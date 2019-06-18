Turkish president alleges coverup in Morsi death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he doesn’t believe that Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi died of natural causes.

“Mohammed Morsi walked to join God during the trial. Whether this was a normal walk, or were there some other conditions involved, this is something to think about,” he says at an an Istanbul mosque, where hundreds held funeral prayers for the ousted Egyptian president.

“I don’t believe that this was a normal death,” he adds.

Morsi died Monday after collapsing during a trial session.

Erdogan also criticizes authorities in Egypt for not allowing Morsi to be buried at his family’s cemetery in his hometown.

— AP