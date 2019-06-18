Germany taking US accusations against Iran ‘very seriously’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country is taking “very seriously” the new US information about Iran’s alleged responsibility for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Merkel says “there’s a high level of evidence. But that won’t stop me from saying we have to do everything to solve the conflict situation with Iran in a peaceful manner.”

Iran denies the US accusation.

She says Germany is in close contact with the United States and “will do everything to impress on all sides, but especially to make clear to Iran, that this serious situation mustn’t be aggravated.”

Merkel also says Germany wants Iran to abide by the 2015 nuclear accord, adding that “if that isn’t the case that will of course have consequences.”

— AP