Rivlin warns Lebanon, Hezbollah against attacks

President Reuven Rivlin has issued warnings against Lebanon and Hezbollah against attacking Israel at the behest of Tehran.

“We warn Hezbollah not to tie Lebanon to the Iranian agenda, and we warn Lebanon not to be used as a base for attacks against Israel,” Rivlin says at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.

“We don’t seek war, but the IDF is girded to respond to any threat and any eventuality,” he adds.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terror group, is part of the Lebanese government. Some Israeli politicians have called for the IDF to treat Lebanon and Hezbollah as a single entity in any future conflict.

Earlier Tuesday, a false rocket alarm in the town of Dishon near the Lebanese border briefly raised fears. A wildfire has since broken out in the area, though there is no known connection.