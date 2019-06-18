UN rights body calls for independent probe into Morsi death

The UN human rights office is calling for an “independent inquiry” into the death of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who died in state custody.

“Any sudden death in custody must be followed by a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body to clarify the cause of death,” says Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

UK lawmaker Crispin Blunt, who led a review last year of the detention of Morsi, also urges an international probe into his death.

“Dr. Morsi’s death in custody is representative of Egypt’s inability to treat prisoners in accordance with both Egyptian and international law,” says the Tory MP.

Cairo “has a duty to explain his unfortunate death and there must be proper accountability for his treatment in custody,” he says.

— AFP