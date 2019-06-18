Dem contender Klobuchar says she’ll re-enter Iran nuke deal in first 100 days

Democratic hopefully Amy Klobuchar says she will bring America back into the Iran nuclear deal if elected president.

The promise is one of 100-plus executive orders she says she’d sign in her first 100 days in office, in a lengthy list released Tuesday.

“The 2015 nuclear agreement imposed verifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program that would prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. Senator Klobuchar will negotiate to bring the United States back into the nuclear agreement with the goal of avoiding war and a nuclear-armed Iran,” the statement reads.

The Minnesota senator also says she will work to “rebuild the relationship with our allies that President Trump has undermined,” and make her first international trips to Canada and Europe.