1,000 Diaspora Jews call for joint Jewish-Arab ‘coalition of change’

Over 1,000 Diaspora Jews have signed a letter calling on the leaders of Jewish and Arab-majority opposition parties “to form a coalition of change” in order to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government.

Referencing Israel’s Declaration of Independence, the letter urges the leaders of Yashar, the Joint List, B’Yachad, The Democrats, Ra’am and Yisrael Beytenu to commit to “repairing Israel’s weakened liberal democracy,” noting that “this commitment necessarily embraces the inherent legitimacy and welcomes the inclusion of parties representing Israel’s Arab citizens.”

Signatories of the letter, facilitated by The London Initiative (TLI), include: prominent Jewish philanthropists such as Birthright Israel co-founder Charles Bronfman; former president of the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies Dr. Jeffrey Solomon; former UK Conservative Party CEO Mick Davis; Clore Duffield Foundation chair Vivien Duffield; Israel Policy Forum past board chair Susie Gelman; and United Jewish Israel Appeal president Trevor Chinn.

Signatories also include: former British foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind; former Canadian minister Ya’ara Saks; former UK Ambassador to Israel Matthew Gould; former Canadian Ambassador to Israel Jon Allen; and former UK envoy to the Middle East Michael Levy.