Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

IDF uses closed military zone order to block ex-PM from visiting area where Palestinians targeted by settlers

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Ehud Olmert testifies during a hearing of the civil investigative committee on the October 7 massacre, in Tel Aviv, August 8, 2024. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Ehud Olmert testifies during a hearing of the civil investigative committee on the October 7 massacre, in Tel Aviv, August 8, 2024. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

IDF Central Command Chief Avi Bluth has signed off on an order turning an area near the West Bank village of Burin into a closed military zone to prevent former prime minister Ehud Olmert from visiting the site where Palestinians have been the target of repeated settler attacks, Haaretz reports.

Olmert was supposed to be part of a delegation of senior former Israeli officials visiting the central West Bank area in the coming days.

Olmert’s presence would have required protection from the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Earlier today, Olmert accused Bluth of “effectively aiding Jewish terrorism,” adding that the Central Command chief’s actions “stand in complete contradiction to his professional obligations and his status as the sovereign authority of the State of Israel in the territories.”

The IDF responded by rejecting Olmert’s claims.

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