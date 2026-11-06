Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Report: PM, Mossad chief planned operation inside Iran on eve of Israeli election, which was thwarted after US accidentally tipped off
Channel 12 reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his loyalist Mossad chief Roman Gofman sought to conduct an operation inside Iranian territory on the eve of Israel’s October 27 election.
The unsourced, unconfirmed report claims the operation was not backed by senior officials in the Israeli security establishment who were concerned that it could spark a major escalation and prevent the election from taking place as scheduled.
Ultimately, an Israeli security operative made a mistake that led the US to be tipped off on the operation, and Washington quickly moved to quash the plan, Channel 12 says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Trump again claims Israel wouldn’t exist if he ‘did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon’
- IDF uses closed military zone order to block ex-PM from visiting area where Palestinians targeted by settlers
- IDF Central Command chief reportedly told settlers not to tip off other commanders before Jericho entry
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