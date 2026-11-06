Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Report: PM, Mossad chief planned operation inside Iran on eve of Israeli election, which was thwarted after US accidentally tipped off

Today, 8:11 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, shakes hands with new Mossad chief Roman Gofman at a welcoming ceremony, June 2, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, shakes hands with new Mossad chief Roman Gofman at a welcoming ceremony, June 2, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Channel 12 reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his loyalist Mossad chief Roman Gofman sought to conduct an operation inside Iranian territory on the eve of Israel’s October 27 election.

The unsourced, unconfirmed report claims the operation was not backed by senior officials in the Israeli security establishment who were concerned that it could spark a major escalation and prevent the election from taking place as scheduled.

Ultimately, an Israeli security operative made a mistake that led the US to be tipped off on the operation, and Washington quickly moved to quash the plan, Channel 12 says.

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