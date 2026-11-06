Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Trump again claims Israel wouldn’t exist if he ‘did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon’

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:12 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump again claims that “Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon.”

“Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!” Trump writes on Truth Social.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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