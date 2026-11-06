Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Trump again claims Israel wouldn’t exist if he ‘did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump again claims that “Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon.”
“Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!” Trump writes on Truth Social.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Report: PM, Mossad chief planned operation inside Iran on eve of Israeli election, which was thwarted after US accidentally tipped off
- IDF uses closed military zone order to block ex-PM from visiting area where Palestinians targeted by settlers
- IDF Central Command chief reportedly told settlers not to tip off other commanders before Jericho entry
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