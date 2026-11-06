Days after midterm route, Trump replaces chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Days after the Democrats’ rout of the Republicans in the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump announces that he is replacing his White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller.
Miller, who is Jewish, is most known for his hardline views on immigration.
“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff of the Trump administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the chief of staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump announces on Truth Social.
“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump political operation. I want to thank her for her service as chief of staff. She has done a great job!”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Trump again claims Israel wouldn’t exist if he ‘did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon’
- Report: PM, Mossad chief planned operation inside Iran on eve of Israeli election, which was thwarted after US accidentally tipped off
- IDF uses closed military zone order to block ex-PM from visiting area where Palestinians targeted by settlers
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