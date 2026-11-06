Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Days after midterm route, Trump replaces chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:58 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, left, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listen during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, left, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listen during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Days after the Democrats’ rout of the Republicans in the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump announces that he is replacing his White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller.

Miller, who is Jewish, is most known for his hardline views on immigration.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff of the Trump administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the chief of staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump announces on Truth Social.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump political operation. I want to thank her for her service as chief of staff. She has done a great job!”

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