1,500 protest in Tel Aviv against deportation of foreign workers and their children

Some 1,500 have converged outside the Tel Aviv Museum to protest Israel’s ongoing efforts to deport foreign workers and their children.

Among those addressing the rally is 10-year-old Khean Esta. Last week, a court rejected an appeal seeking to block authorities from deporting him, his sibling and his mother who remained in Israel illegally after her visa expired.

“Maybe you saw me on TV when they took me from my home. They broke the window and the door. It was very scary. We did nothing wrong to anyone. They put me, my sister and my mother in jail. We were there for a long time. About a week, which was unpleasant for me,” Esta says.

“I’m an Israeli,” Esta continues. “I don’t understand why they want to deport me. I didn’t do anything. I’ve always been in Israel and I really love Israel. I love all my friends. Why take kids from their house and put them in jail and deport them? Please help us.”