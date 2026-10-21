Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
3.4 magnitude quake rattles southern Israel
Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter
The Geological Survey of Israel reports a seismic event in the Arava region of southern Israel with an initial estimated magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
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