Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

3.4 magnitude quake rattles southern Israel

By Sue Surkes Today, 11:50 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

The Geological Survey of Israel reports a seismic event in the Arava region of southern Israel with an initial estimated magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.