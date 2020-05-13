300 ignore social distancing at Lag B’Omer party in Stamford Hill

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,539, an increase of 13 over the past 24 hours and 10 since last night.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 262, up two since last night and four since yesterday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 61 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 51 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 46 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 12,173 people have recovered from the virus, while 4,104 are still sick; 1,279 tests have been conducted today, and 7,183 yesterday.