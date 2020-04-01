74-year-old dies of virus, bringing number of victims to 23

A source involved in coalition talks says the negotiations are on the ropes and could be cut off if no breakthrough is made, Channel 12 news reports.

Despite signaling a willingness to join a Benjamin Netanyahu-led government last week, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has yet to come to terms with his former rival, leading to concern over the fate of the swiftly flagging talks.

A source involved in the talks tells Channel 12 that Blue and White is now threatening to resume a legislative drive to pass a law making it impossible for the indicted Netanyahu to become prime minister again.

“We’re making an effort but we are not sure there will be a government,” the source is quoted saying.

The channel does not say what party the source is from.

A Blue and White source tells the channel that the right wing already has 61 votes — likely referring to Telem mutineers Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser — so the centrist party is “trying to ensure our influence.”

Talks have seemingly snagged over the issue of whether Gantz will support unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank under the contours of the Trump administration’s peace plan.

Israel has been stuck in political deadlock for over a year, with Netanyahu remaining as caretaker prime minister after three inconclusive rounds of voting.