Abbas willing to recognize Hamas as terror group in exchange for ‘genuine partnership’ – report

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas has told figures in the anti-Netanyahu bloc that he is prepared to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for “genuine partnership,” according to Hebrew media reports, in what could mark a significant step toward cooperation between the Arab party and the bloc.

If true, this development could remove a key obstacle to Ra’am joining the bloc, whose leader, Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, has made recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization a condition for entry.

Democrats leader Yair Golan appears to confirm the report when asked about it, saying, “I don’t think recognition will be an obstacle for Abbas and that negotiations will take place.”

At his own press briefing, however, Abbas declines to comment on discussions or negotiations, but reiterates that he and his party have “repeatedly accepted the dismantlement of Hamas” as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and also that Ra’am “rejects and condemns all forms of terrorism.”