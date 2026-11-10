Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Abbas willing to recognize Hamas as terror group in exchange for ‘genuine partnership’ – report

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:32 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Leader of Ra'am Mansour Abbas at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on November 10, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)
Leader of Ra'am Mansour Abbas at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on November 10, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas has told figures in the anti-Netanyahu bloc that he is prepared to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for “genuine partnership,” according to Hebrew media reports, in what could mark a significant step toward cooperation between the Arab party and the bloc.

If true, this development could remove a key obstacle to Ra’am joining the bloc, whose leader, Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, has made recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization a condition for entry.

Democrats leader Yair Golan appears to confirm the report when asked about it, saying, “I don’t think recognition will be an obstacle for Abbas and that negotiations will take place.”

At his own press briefing, however, Abbas declines to comment on discussions or negotiations, but reiterates that he and his party have “repeatedly accepted the dismantlement of Hamas” as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and also that Ra’am “rejects and condemns all forms of terrorism.”

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