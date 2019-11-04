AG expected to charge PM with fraud, breach of trust in Case 1000 — TV

Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit is expected to charge Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in the so-called Case 1000, Channel 13 reports, as state prosecutors wrap up their deliberations on the case.

There is a “consensus” among Justice Ministry officials on the pending charges, the television report says.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of illicitly receiving gifts such as champagne, cigars and jewelry valued at some NIS 700,000 ($201,000) from billionaire benefactors Arnon Milchan and James Packer, and allegedly reciprocating in Milchan’s case with various forms of assistance.

State prosecutors have moved on to debate the proposed charges in a pair of other corruption investigations into Netanyahu.

A decision on an indictment is expected to be announced by the end of the year.