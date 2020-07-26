The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Finance minister warns that school year won’t open if budget stalls
Finance Minister Israel Katz warns the cabinet that if a one-year budget is not passed immediately, the school year won’t open in September.
The government is mired in a fight over the budget, with Netanyahu’s Likud seeking a one-year budget and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White insisting on a two-year plan as stipulated in their coalition agreement. The deadline to pass a budget is August 25. If no budget is passed by that time, the country goes to elections.
“We must pass a budget now. If we don’t manage, the school year won’t open,” Katz is quoted by Hebrew media as warning ministers.
AG questions legality of aid for Sara Netanyahu’s court costs
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says the Permits Committee should check whether it was legal for Sara Netanyahu to accept financial aid from the prime minister’s cousin to cover the costs of her attorneys in a criminal case against her.
In a statement to the High Court of Justice, he questions whether Sara Netanyahu’s acceptance of $270,000 from Nathan Milikovsky was tantamount to an unlawful, indirect gift to the prime minister, and says it should be investigated.
Cabinet approves virus stimulus checks
The cabinet approves the government’s plan to send stimulus checks to most Israelis.
Under the plan, single Israelis aged 18 and over would each receive NIS 750 ($218). Couples with one child will receive a one-time payment of NIS 2,000 ($583), rising to NIS 2,500 ($729) for those with two children, and NIS 3,000 ($875) for those with three or more.
Some NIS 6 billion ($1.75 billion) will be allocated for the grants, which will be given to all citizens with the exception of “those earning over NIS 640,000 (approximately $186,000) per annum and senior civil servants earning over NIS 30,000 (approximately $8,700) per month.”
Finance Ministry officials have opposed the proposal.
The bid now goes to the Knesset for approval.
‘No magic solutions’ to end pandemic, says Netanyahu
Netanyahu, at the cabinet meeting, says Israelis must be more careful to heed social distancing and mask-wearing rules to curb the virus spread.
“But I want to emphasize — there are no magic solutions,” he says. “Without the personal responsibility of all of you, the citizens of Israel, there is no possibility of stemming the virus. I want to say I’ve seen an improvement in the behavior, but more is needed. The virus will be beaten by wearing masks, keeping personal space, hygiene, and avoiding gatherings.”
Ministers fume as coronavirus cabinet limited to 10
The government restricts the high-level coronavirus cabinet, which makes decisions on the pandemic policies, from 16 to 10 ministers.
On the panel are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Science Minister Izhar Shay, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Labor Minister Amir Peretz, and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.
Though many of the decisions relate to the school system, Education Minister Yoav Gallant is kept off the panel. Also booted are the tourism minister, welfare minister, transportation minister, and social equality minister.
Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister, storms out of the room as the decision is announced, reports the Ynet news site.
Netanyahu says Israel won’t tolerate any attack from Syria, Lebanon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Syria and Lebanon will bear responsibility for any attack against Israel emanating from its territory.
Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, he says Israel “won’t allow Iran to entrench militarily on our northern border.
“Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack from its territory against Israel. We will not allow anyone to upend our security or threaten our citizens; we won’t tolerate an attack on our forces,” adds Netanyahu.
“The IDF is prepared to respond to any threat,” he adds.
The comment comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group along the northern border.
