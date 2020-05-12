Ahead of Pompeo visit, senior US official says July 1 start date for annexation ‘not sacred’

A senior US official tells Channel 13 news that July 1, the day when the new government can begin advancing annexation in the West Bank as part of Trump’s peace plan, “is not a sacred date” for the United States.

The official, who speaks to the network ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s scheduled arrival in Israel tomorrow, says this message was also passed to Israeli officials.

The official adds that the Trump administration is not quite ready to deal with annexation, as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak and other issues.

“The timetable of the Israelis isn’t rigid for us,” the official says.

The official also warns the Palestinians of unspecified “negative consequences” if they don’t engage in peace talks with Israel.

“If the Palestinians continue to sit on the side and don’t come to negotiate there will be negative consequences for them and it will make it easier for us to make decisions concerning Israeli annexation.”