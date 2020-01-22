Albanian president embraces IDF rescue unit that helped in November earthquake

The gathering of world leaders has just heard the musical interlude, “The Last Survivor,” performed by Israeli musicians Miri Mesika, David D’Or and Amir Benayoun.

The 2014 song was composed by Benayoun with lyrics written by political strategist Moshe Klughaft.

Klughaft told the Ynet news site in a 2018 interview that the song came to him when he imagined a future reality in which “there will only be one Jew left alive who experienced the Holocaust. The song was written with him in mind.”

The lyrics:

I am the last one left, from the depths I call out to you;

My soul calls out for the hope, I stayed alive even though I died.

I am the last one left, I remained a human being even when I was just a number;

A loaf is bread is something that you eat, but under the pillow it I would always keep.

Chorus:

And in the relay race I was left alone;

The torch is relayed now from hand to hand

Take from me everything, I am like the burning bush;

You will remain here to tell the story.

I am the last one left, still attached to the Israelites in the desert;

I have no rest, I wander and roam;

All that remains are the memories from the cattle cars.

I am the last one left, returning now to the provinces of the past;

This grass is green from dread;

I call out to you, Mother Nature.

Chorus:

And in the relay race I was left alone;

The torch is relayed now from hand to hand;

Take everything from me, I am like the burning bush;

You will remain here to tell the story

There are millions of eyes staring at me now, How can I give up?

I am the last one left, to tell the story.

The livestream is now frozen while the first course of the state dinner is served.