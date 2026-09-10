Almost 1 in 12 Jewish Israelis have visited Rabbi Nachman’s gravesite in Uman — poll

Some eight percent of Jewish Israeli adults, nearly one in 12, have traveled to Uman, a pilgrimage site in Ukraine where the Hasidic sage Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried, according to a new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Uman and the gravesite traditionally draw masses of pilgrims around Rosh Hashanah, a practice promoted by the Breslov Hasidic movement. But while the survey finds that nearly one in five ultra-Orthodox Israelis have taken the trip to the gravesite, the proportion is even higher among Israelis who identify as “traditional,” which in Israel generally indicates observance of many religious rituals without strict adherence to every facet of Jewish law.

Among that group, the survey finds, 23% have visited Uman. Additionally, although Rabbi Nachman was from Eastern Europe, the historical heartland of Ashkenazi Jewry, the survey finds that 13% of Mizrahi Israelis have visited Uman, compared to only five percent of Ashkenazi Israelis.

The survey finds that 22.5% of those who have visited the Uman gravesite return there annually.

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov lived at the turn of the 19th century, and his followers are known today for their ecstatic dancing and singing. One of his most famous sayings is: “It is a great mitzvah to always be happy.”

Despite the share of Israelis who have visited his resting place, it’s unclear whether the country as a whole is following the rebbe’s recommendation. A separate IDI survey finds that 61% of Israelis characterize the national mood as poor, though 59% say their personal mood is positive.