Amid virus fears, Gulf states urged to free activists, migrant workers

Nearly one-third of the 9,000 coronavirus cases in Israel are in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, according to Health Ministry, as the two cities continued to show the highest numbers of infection.

Jerusalem has 1,464 virus cases and Bnei Brak had 1,386, the ministry data shows.

It is followed by Tel Aviv-Jaffa, with 393 cases, Ashkelon (209), Elad (172), Petah Tikva (172), Beit Shemesh, (152), Rishon Lezion (152), Modiin Illit (151), and Ashdod (145).

In Bnei Brak, one person in 140 is confirmed as a carrier of the disease, while in the Efrat settlement and Kfar Chabad, one in 160 are infected. In the capital, by contrast, 1 in 625 has the virus.

The lowest rates in the country were reported primarily in Arab-majority cities and towns.