Anti-annexation rally called off by police; activists say they’re coming anyway

Police have canceled an anti-annexation rally in Tel Aviv scheduled for Saturday night over fears of overcrowding amid the pandemic, Channel 12 reports.

Police say the venue for the joint Jewish-Arab demonstration in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv is too small, as social media buzz around the rally indicates a large crowd will show up. Activists, meanwhile, say police demanded they reduce the crowd and they refused, prompting the cancellation.

Activists nonetheless say they’ll show up to protest the proposed annexation of portions of the West Bank under the Trump peace plan.

Protests are allowed under the emergency regulations for the pandemic.

“It’s not surprising that the only demonstration that police are trying to cancel is the Arab-Jewish protest against annexation and occupation and in favor of peace and democracy,” tweets Joint List leader Ayman Odeh. “The coronavirus is dangerous, but we cannot give up our right to protest in the public sphere. The demonstration will be held in defiance of the right-wing government and police.”