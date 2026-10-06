Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Anti-Israel French lawmaker admits to toppling Israeli flag at European Parliament’s Oct. 7 memorial
Addressing the European Parliament, far-left French MEP Rima Hassan acknowledges knocking down an Israeli flag at a memorial for the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre but denies toppling the EU flag.
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