Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Anti-Israel French lawmaker admits to toppling Israeli flag at European Parliament’s Oct. 7 memorial

Today, 4:38 pm
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Addressing the European Parliament, far-left French MEP Rima Hassan acknowledges knocking down an Israeli flag at a memorial for the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre but denies toppling the EU flag.

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