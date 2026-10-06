Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Israeli New York consulate invites Mamdani to watch Oct. 7 footage

By Luke Tress Today, 5:15 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives for a 9/11 Interfaith Peace Walk and Talk, in New York, September 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives for a 9/11 Interfaith Peace Walk and Talk, in New York, September 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Israel’s consulate in New York invites New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to watch footage of the October 2023 Hamas invasion tomorrow, the anniversary of the attack.

The Israeli consul general, Ofir Akunis, issues the invitation in an open letter to Mamdani.

“With your rhetoric against the State of Israel being the fundamental reason for the rise of antisemitism in New York City, it is even more crucial now for the safety and continued existence of the Jewish homeland,” he says.

“Perhaps after watching this film, you will truly understand why the Jewish State is so important and why we will continue to defend ourselves,” Akunis writes.

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