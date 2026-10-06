Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Paris police chief bans anti-Israel demonstration on Oct. 7 anniversary

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration at Republic Square in Paris, September 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration at Republic Square in Paris, September 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Citing a request from France’s interior minister and a threat to the public order, Paris police chief Patrice Faure says he is banning an anti-Israel demonstration planned for tomorrow, the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

“This date marks the third anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and will give rise to numerous commemorations,” says Faure on X.

“In a context of heightened terrorist threat and while antisemitic acts remain at a historically high level in our country,” he continues, “such a demonstration on that day poses significant risks of disturbances to public order.”

The decision comes amid violent student protests across the country.

Faure says his responsibility is to ensure everyone’s safety, and “have therefore decided to prohibit this demonstration.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.