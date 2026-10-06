Paris police chief bans anti-Israel demonstration on Oct. 7 anniversary

Citing a request from France’s interior minister and a threat to the public order, Paris police chief Patrice Faure says he is banning an anti-Israel demonstration planned for tomorrow, the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

“This date marks the third anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and will give rise to numerous commemorations,” says Faure on X.

“In a context of heightened terrorist threat and while antisemitic acts remain at a historically high level in our country,” he continues, “such a demonstration on that day poses significant risks of disturbances to public order.”

The decision comes amid violent student protests across the country.

Faure says his responsibility is to ensure everyone’s safety, and “have therefore decided to prohibit this demonstration.”