Arab Israeli man gets life for stabbing death of rabbi

An Arab Israeli man is sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an Israeli to death in the West Bank on February 5, 2018.

The Lod District Court convicted Abed al-Karim Assi in July of murdering Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal at the Ariel Junction.

Assi is also ordered to pay Ben-Gal’s children NIS 258,000 ($74,000) in compensation.

Israeli security forces arrested Assi on March 18, after more than a month of searches, in Nablus, where his father lives.

Before the attack he had used his Israeli citizenship to spend time on both sides of the Green Line, including with his mother, who lives in Haifa.

— with Stuart Winer