As departures from Israel nixed, some airlines cancel incoming flights, stranding travelers

Along with an airport strike grounding departing flights from Ben Gurion Airport, some airlines are canceling incoming flights to Israel of their own accord.
The 1:55 p.m., Wizz Air flight from London’s Luton Airport has been canceled, stranding dozens of Israelis, though an EasyJet flight took off for Tel Aviv less than an hour before that.
Though the passengers are surprisingly calm, some are growing frustrated that Luton’s wifi isn’t working and is keeping them from rebooking flights, passenger Yigal Grayeff tells The Times of Israel. Flights are booked up until Friday, and the first available flight cuts into the Jewish Sabbath day of rest, when observant Jews don’t travel by plane or car.
Some passengers are concerned they won’t have enough time to clean their homes before the Passover holiday next week, and other are trying to get their luggage back.
