Ashkenazi counsels patience, says Blue and White waiting for final results

Benny Gantz takes the stage.

“Of course we’ll wait for the real results, but it seems we have accomplished our mission,” he tells supporters and activists.

Just five percent of the votes have been counted.

“Blue and White was, and remains, a strong and central political force and it is because of you,” he says, to cheers.

Gantz thanks his supporters, family, and party members.

According to exit polls, “it seems Netanyahu didn’t accomplish his mission,” he adds.

Gantz cautiously says that based on current projections, over a million Israelis have voted for the centrist party.

The Blue and White leader calls for national healing now that the election is over.

“The journey to repairing Israeli society begins” tonight, he says.

“We must work swiftly” to mend the divisions in Israeli society, he says. Israel “is wounded and the time has come to heal it,” he adds.

Gantz says he spoke to the leaders of Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Camp and they agreed to meet soon.

He intends to call Liberman soon, he says, and wants to speak to “everyone.”

“The unity and reconciliation is ahead of us,” he says, urging his political rivals to lay down their disagreements.